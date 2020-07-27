MK Dons sign Ayr full-back Daniel Harvie for undisclosed fee

MK Dons have secured their second summer signing following the capture of Ayr United full-back Daniel Harvie.

The 22-year-old has joined the Dons for an undisclosed fee, following Norwich loanee Carlton Morris through the door.

Harvie told the Dons’ official website: “I’m buzzing to be here.

“It took a while to get done due to the circumstances but I’m over the moon that it’s gone through.

“I heard MK Dons were interested and I spoke to the gaffer, who sold it to me straight away. The club wants to progress and grow, and I want to be a part of that.”