On This Day: Mourinho leaves Chelsea…again

On This Day

Share







On this day in 2015, there was a sense of deja vu as Chelsea sacked Jose Mourinho just seven months after winning the Premier League title.

Mourinho’s first spell at Stamford Bridge ended in ignominy, the Special One’s crown slipping after a disappointing summer window which ended in him being dismissed following a 1-1 Champions League draw against Rosenborg.

That team would go on to lose that season’s Champions League final under Avram Grant and finally, it was the unheralded Roberto Di Matteo who delivered Roman Abramovich’s wish of conquering Europe, defeating Bayern Munich in the Allianz Arena in 2012.

The Italian lasted a matter of months the following campaign – football owners have short memories, least we forget – and his replacement Rafael Benitez was appointed on what always seemed to be a strictly interim basis.

Why? Because while this was going on, Mourinho was falling out of love with life in Madrid. Even Los Blancos’ royalty wasn’t spared with both Sergio Ramos and Iker Casillas finding themselves out of the team at times, just months after breaking Barcelona’s stranglehold on La Liga.

Leading Inter Milan to the domestic and European treble had seen Mourinho’s stock soar and. perhaps in a PR masterstroke, he left Madrid under a cloud and immediately stepped into the Stamford Bridge sunshine.

Declaring himself the ‘Happy One’ in reference to the ‘Special’ moniker he had awarded himself in 2004, the Portuguese appeared far more amiable in 2013-14 as his side made the Champions League semi-finals.

In a supreme act of pragmatic team building, he went out and bought what he needed, a big centre-forward in Diego Costa, additional attacking depth with the return of Didier Drogba and a creative midfielder in Cesc Fabregas.

The Premier League title followed, his third while in charge of the club but trouble was never far behind.

After talk of backroom unrest due to a chaotic pre-season schedule, the 56-year-old exploded on the touchline as his team drew 2-2 at home to Swansea on the opening weekend of the new campaign.

Everything went off when physios Eva Carneiro and Joe Fearn were summoned onto the field by Michael Oliver to tend to Eden Hazard. Mourinho publically chastised them, most notably Carneiro, and in the aftermath accused them of not knowing the game.

So began a downward spiral and his team appeared to down tools, losing nine of their first 16 games in 2015-16 to sit 16th in the table, a point above the bottom three.

📅 On this day in 2015, Jose Mourinho was sacked by Chelsea ❌ How times change 👀 pic.twitter.com/pYZsBxdUXZ — Goal (@goal) December 17, 2019

Abramovich decided enough was enough after a 2-1 defeat at Leicester and swiftly appointed Guus Hiddink until the summer – the second time the Dutchman had rode to the club’s aid.

The fans were still on the former boss’ side, turning their anger on some of the players, with Costa and Fabregas earning extra spite after impressing in Hiddink’s first game, a 3-1 win over Sunderland.

Eventually, Chelsea would finish 10th in the table and surprise, surprise, Jose was back in the game the following May at Manchester United.

It once again all ended in tears at Old Trafford, funnily enough on December 18 last year – same time on Wednesday anyone?

Mourinho will avoid the sack this December at least with things looking rosy at new club Tottenham but even the most ardent Spurs fan must hold some fear that history will repeat itself.