On This Day: Robson returns to haunt United

Bryan Robson returned to Old Trafford on December 19, 1998 as his Middlesbrough side secured a shock 3-2 victory over Manchester United.

Having suffered just two defeats from their opening 17 Premier League games, United were favourites to get the better of a Middlesbrough side that were on a 10-game unbeaten run in the league heading into the contest over two decades ago.

The Red Devils were without manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who missed the game due to family matters in Scotland, meaning Jim Ryan stepped into the breach as he aimed to keep the impressive run of form going.

However, the hosts found themselves 1-0 down with 23 minutes on the clock when Hamilton Ricard was on hand to finish off from inside the six-yard box, sweeping home Brian Deane’s superb pull back.

Boro went 2-0 ahead in the 31st minute when Dean Gordon’s volley dipped just in front of Peter Schmeichel on its way to nestling in the bottom-right corner, before Deane made it 3-0 just shy of the hour mark.

It was all looking so easy for the visitors, who were in full voice in the away section, but United managed to pull a goal back on the 62nd minute when Nicky Butt climbed highest in the box to head David Beckham’s cross into the back of the net.

Just eight minutes later, the Red Devils pulled another one back when substitute Paul Scholes, brought on in place of fellow Englishman Beckham, drove a low shot home to set up a nervous final 20 for the visitors.

All the pressure came from United in the closing stages but Boro managed to hold out for a memorable victory, which was their first at Old Trafford in the Premier League and the first at the stadium since 1930.

Robson’s men would end the season in ninth position but for United, despite that defeat, it would be Glory, Glory all the way as they went undefeated in the league to clinch their fifth Premier League title.

Not only that, but the red side of Manchester would complete an historic treble, beating Newcastle United in the FA Cup final before securing that sensational Champions League final win over Bayern Munich.

Trailing 1-0 heading into stoppage time, strikes from Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the current United boss, handed the Red Devils the European crown at the expense of the distraught German outfit.

In terms of the league, United went on a 29-game unbeaten run in the league after that loss to Boro, with the next defeat a 5-0 loss at Chelsea on October 2, 1999.