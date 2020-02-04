On This Day: Shearer becomes Newcastle’s leading goalscorer

Alan Shearer is a Newcastle United and England legend and on this day in 2006 he became the Magpies' leading scorer when he notched his 201st for the club.

Shearer is widely regarded as one of the greatest-ever centre-forwards and he goes down as the Magpies’ best-ever player, with a stunning haul of 206 goals in all competitions for his hometown club.

The now TV pundit is the Premier League’s all-time top-scorer with 260 goals and he is fondly remembered by everyone at St James’ Park.

After joining Newcastle in what was then a world-record £15million transfer back in 1996, Shearer lived up to expectations in the north east – and then some. He had burst onto the scene as an aggressive, prolific youngster with Southampton before moving to Blackburn Rovers, where he famously helped them win the Premier League title in 1995.

However, it was with his beloved Toon where he grew into the all-round feared striker and 14 years ago he was celebrating with his trademark left arm in the air after finding the back of the net for the 201st time against Portsmouth.

In what was the Magpies’ first match under temporary manager Glenn Roeder after Graeme Souness had been sacked, they went ahead when Charles N’Zogbia struck just before half-time.

And then the moment Shearer had been waiting for came after the break, when the No.9 latched onto Shola Ameobi’s backheel and ran clear before slamming the ball past Dean Kiely at the Gallowgate End.

Shearer’s achievement was rightly hailed at the time and it was a typical bustling finish, despatched with ease, for his fifth league goal of the campaign as the striker featured regularly up front with his previous injury problems easing.

Newcastle ended that season in seventh place, winning six of their last seven games with Shearer scoring four times, but he retired at the end of the campaign, and was granted a fitting testimonial after 10 years’ superb service.