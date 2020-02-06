On This Day: Leicester stun City to move clear at the top

On This Day

Share







Leicester City's Premier League fairytale continued four years ago with a fantastic 3-1 victory against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Just over six months into the 2015/16 Premier League season, Leicester were the huge surprise package as they sat two points clear of nearest rivals City heading into their clash on February 6, 2016.

The Foxes, who had lost just two of their 24 league matches ahead of the contest, produced a sensational performance as they outclassed the Citizens in a 3-1 victory to move five points clear at the summit.

Former Germany international Robert Huth, a two-time PL winner during his time at Chelsea, opened the scoring with just three minutes on the clock when turning in Riyad Mahrez’s low free-kick from six yards out.

Just three minutes after the break, the Foxes doubled their advantage thanks to a brilliant strike from Algeria international Mahrez, who produced a lovely step-over onto his right foot before blasting a strike past the helpless Joe Hart.

The Etihad Stadium was stunned at seeing their side go 2-0 down and the supporters suffered more misery on the hour mark, when Huth’s looping header from Christian Fuch’s corner found the back of the net to put the visitors 3-0 ahead.

City did manage to grab a late consolation through Sergio Aguero three minutes from time, but the damage had already been done as Leicester ran out comfortable 3-1 winners in the end.

With this result moving Claudio Ranieri’s side five points clear of the Citizens, fans were really starting to believe that a first Premier League title could be delivered.

That is exactly what happened, with Leicester finishing 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal to record a sensational moment in English football, something that may not be seen again for some time.

As for City, they ended up fourth in the standings, but they would be back on top sooner rather than later, with two Premier League titles delivered in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons.