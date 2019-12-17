Sportsmanship: Premier League stars who did the right thing

Premier League

Share







After Kelechi Iheanacho's was chastised for his lack of chivalry this weekend, we look back at three Premier League names who showed their sporting side.

With Norwich a goal to the good against Leicester on Saturday, Foxes striker Iheanacho was given the ball to put out of play while both teams paused for an injury to the Canaries’ Emiliano Buendia. But rather than doing the honourable thing, the former Manchester City man decided he would capitalise; as his opponents downed tools, the 23-year-old set off at pace and bore down on the Norwich goal.

The striker was duly brought crashing to the ground just outside the penalty area and after James Maddison respectfully gave possession back to Norwich from the resulting free-kick, Iheanacho was withdrawn from play by manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Nigerian’s actions were widely criticised on social media, with legends of the game weighing in with damning criticism of their own; Victor Ikpeba, whose illustrious career saw him capped 31 times for the Super Eagles during spells at Monaco and Borussia Dortmund, is the latest to slam his compatriot’s conduct, labelling the youngster’s opportunistic run ungentlemanly and ‘wrong’.

But for every instance of a Premier League player turning his back on fair play, there are fortunately several that do restore our faith in humanity, or at least in footballers…

Paolo di Canio – December 2000

With his Hammers side tied at 1-1 with Everton at Goodison Park, one of the Premier League’s most colourful names showed remarkable honour in the dying minutes.

Toffees’ goalkeeper Paul Gerrard crumpled in agony on the edge of his area after clearing his lines – scans later revealed a dislocated knee – and as a cross came in, Di Canio rose toward the ball and looked sure to nod into a gaping Everton net.

But the Italian met the ball not with his head, but with his hands. Catching it, he stopped play and ensured that Gerrard received immediate medical attention.

The striker was given a standing ovation by the Goodison faithful, as well as a FIFA Fair Play Award for the gesture.

But I know what you’re thinking… Yes, this was the same Paolo di Canio who pushed over a referee, two years prior. Contrasts.

Robbie Fowler – March 1997

Local lad Fowler amassed 128 Premier League goals for Liverpool before he left for Leeds United in 2001, but his ruthlessness in front of goal did not cloud his moral compass on a March night at Highbury.

With his Reds’ side leading 1-0, the 18-year-old Toxteth native took a tumble in the Gunners’ penalty area under a challenge from goalkeeper David Seaman. Referee Gerald Ashby wasted no time in pointing to the penalty spot, but in an outstanding show of honesty for such a young, goal-hungry striker, Fowler urged the man in the middle to reverse his decision, ultimately in vain. Aptly, Seaman did save Fowler’s spot-kick, although Jason McAteer was on hand to turn home the rebound.

In an interview in 2015, the former England international commented: “I just remember getting up and seeing David Seaman. There was all the talk of ‘did he dive or didn’t he’ but I just lost momentum when I jumped over him and fell over.

“It wasn’t a penalty and because he was my mate from the England side, I just said it wasn’t a pen.”

Arsene Wenger – February 1999

Okay, so this one was taken from the FA Cup and is technically cheating – ironic, for an article on fair play. Nevertheless, it does involve the Premier League’s longest-serving manager and two current Premier League sides.

Replays are common in the FA Cup, but not usually under these circumstances. With the fifth-round tie between Arsenal and Sheffield United locked at 1-1 after 76 minutes, the Blades’ Lee Morris needed treatment; goalkeeper Alan Kelly kicked the ball into touch, with tradition dictating that the Highbury hosts would give possession back.

Ray Parlour acted as expected, throwing the ball towards the United penalty area, but Nwankwo Kanu was reading from a different script. The Nigerian, just eleven minutes into his English football debut, latched on to the bouncing ball and played a neat pass to Dutchman Marc Overmars, who slotted in a tidy finish.

United were incensed and an unsavoury melee ensued. An eight-minute delay followed and the goal stood; it proved to be the decider and Arsenal were bound for the sixth round.

But ex-Monaco boss Wenger was not satisfied by winning in such a manner. In a gesture of true sportsmanship and goodwill, the Frenchman refused to accept the result, offering a replay. “The second goal is a controversial goal and we feel that it is not right. We have the feeling that we didn’t win the game like we want to win our games.”

The FA honoured the call and Arsenal ran out 2-1 victors later that month. Fairly, this time…