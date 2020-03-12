Coronavirus Latest – Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton squads in self-isolation as PL hold emergency meeting

Premier League

The Premier League will hold an emergency meeting on Friday morning to decide whether this weekend's matches will go ahead, with growing Coronavirus fears.

Having already stated on Thursday afternoon that the latest round of matches would take place, Premier League officials will consider the next step following the news that several Premier League have been forced to self-isolate some or all of their first-team squads. Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Arsenal confirmed that they have closed their training ground and that all of their squad, as well as the coaching staff, have been told to self-isolate while their game at Brighton on Saturday has been postponed.

The news of Arteta contracting the virus was quickly followed on Friday morning by Chelsea confirming Callum Hudson-Odoi had also return a positive test for the coronavirus.

The rest of the Blues squad and coaching staff have now entered a period of self-isolation and their game at Aston Villa looks set to be postponed.

Everton were the next club to reveal their entire squad had entered isolation after one of their players had shown signs of the coronavirus.

Bournemouth have also said five players, including goalkeeper Artur Boruc, have entered self-isolation but as yet none have returned a positive test.

Meanwhile, France international Benjamin Mendy trained with his Manchester City team-mates on Thursday, but then took appropriate measures after a member of his family was admitted to hospital displaying symptoms.

On Thursday, Brendan Rodgers revealed three Leicester players are self-isolating after showing Coronavirus symptoms, we thought putting their Premier League clash with Watford in doubt.

The Foxes are due to face the Hornets at Vicarage Road in Saturday’s early kick-off but, despite growing fears over the Coronavirus, Premier League officials have taken advice from medical experts and matches will go ahead as planned.

A Premier League statement said: “Following the latest update from Government issued this afternoon, all Premier League matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend.

“While the Prime Minister advised that all sporting events should take place as normal for now, he also indicated that Government is considering banning major public events, like sporting fixtures. We are therefore continuing to work closely with our clubs, Government, The FA, EFL and other relevant stakeholders to ensure appropriate contingency plans are in place as and when circumstances change.”

Leicester have not specified which players had been quarantined, but said that all three had “shown symptoms and signs” of the Coronavirus condition and insisted that the club had “followed procedures”.

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, addressed the nation on Thursday afternoon with regards to the government’s stance, which has moved to the “delay” phase of its plan to tackle the pandemic.