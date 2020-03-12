Coronavirus Latest – Leicester game in doubt after isolation for trio

Premier League

Brendan Rodgers says three Leicester players are self isolating after showing Coronavirus symptoms, putting into doubt their Premier League clash with Watford.

The Foxes are due to face the Hornets at Vicarage Road in Saturday’s early kick off, but due to the Coronavirus their are mounting fears over that and the other Premier League games, with concerns over the health of some of the Leicester squad.

Rodgers did not specify which players had been quarantined, but said that all three had “shown symptoms and signs” of the Coronavirus condition and insisted that the club had “followed procedures”.

The Leicester boss went on to add: “It would be a shame (if the game was postponed), but the public’s health is the most important in all of this.”

So far, the Premier League have yet to issue any Coronavirus statement on the weekend fixtures and their plan going forward.

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is set to address the nation on Thursday afternoon with regards to the government’s stance, which is expected to see them step up its response to the pandemic.

Here are the other stories on how the Coronavirus is impacting football around the world…..

La Liga officials have announced that Spanish football fixtures will be suspended for “at least the next two round of fixtures”. The decision came after Real Madrid players went into quarantine, following a positive test for a member of the club’s basketball team.

Real’s Champions League round of 16, second-leg clash at Manchester City – due to take place on Tuesday March 17 – now also looks to be in serious doubt.

French sports paper L’Equipe are claiming UEFA will make an announcement next week about the prospect of cancelling Euro 2020 due to Coronavirus. There are claims that the European governing body could switch the tournament to next summer.

Dutch football authorities have cancelled this weekend’s Eredivisie matches and say there will not be any domestic games played in the Netherlands until at least April 1.

Leagues in Romania and Denmark have been postponed for the next two weeks, following on from the decision earlier this week to cancel all Serie A games in Italy until at least early April.

Football in the Czech Republic has been also suspended, until “further decisions from state bodies”.