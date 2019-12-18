Toure backs Arteta to shine at Arsenal

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has claimed Mikel Arteta will succeed at Arsenal - as long as he is given all the power.

The Spaniard remains the heavy favourite to replace Unai Emery as Arsenal’s next permanent manager.

Emery was sacked after the 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of November, with former player Freddie Ljungberg named interim coach.

The Swede has failed to impress during his five games in charge, with Arsenal winning just one match.

Defeats to Brighton and Manchester City have tempted Arsenal’s board to look at Arteta and reports claim he will be appointed on Thursday.

The former midfielder is set to be in the dugout on Wednesday as Manchester City take on Oxford United in the Carabao Cup.

That should be his last game working under Pep Guardiola and Toure claims the former Everton man will be an excellent replacement if given time by the Arsenal board.

He told the Associated Press: “It’s going to be quite difficult. Why? Because Arsenal are struggling and I think if the directors of Arsenal listen to him and go in his way, maybe it’s going to work.

“He’s very smart and he’s achieved a lot of experience in football games. I think he’s going to be good, good, good for Arsenal because Arsenal needs a manager with a new mind and a new set-up.

“I was so sad when I saw the fans arguing [whether] Arsene Wenger had to leave – and now what is happening? Arsenal needs a new vision of football and I think Arteta can do it.”

Ironically, Arteta’s first game in charge of Arsenal could come against Everton at Goodison Park before the Gunners travel to Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

His first home game could come against Chelsea on December 29 before Arsenal face Manchester United and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium in January.