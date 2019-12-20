Arteta confirmed as Arsenal manager

Arsenal have announced the appointment of former midfielder Mikel Arteta as the club’s new head coach.

Arteta, who had been working as assistant boss at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, has been handed his first managerial role by the Gunners, succeeding Unai Emery after he was sacked at the end of last month.

The 37-year-old spent the final five years of his playing career with Arsenal before retiring in 2016, managing 149 appearances across all competitions and scoring 16 goals.

🥁 Introducing our new head coach… Mikel Arteta ✍️ pic.twitter.com/PTmElGDMR3 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 20, 2019

The Spaniard joined City in the summer of 2016 after hanging up his boots and helped the club win the domestic treble last season, as they picked up a second successive Premier League crown.

Arteta has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at the Emirates Stadium and in a statement on the club website Arsenal say his coaching team will be “announced as soon as possible”.

The former midfielder says it is a “huge honour” to take charge of “one of the biggest clubs in the world” in Arsenal and hopes to help the fight for “top trophies”.

Arteta takes charge of a Gunners team who are 10th in the Premier League table, with just five wins in 17 games so far.

He told the club website: “We all know there is a lot of work to be done to achieve that but I am confident we’ll do it. I’m realistic enough to know it won’t happen overnight but the current squad has plenty of talent, and there is a great pipeline of young players coming through from the academy.”

Freddie Ljungberg has been in temporary charge of the first team since Emery’s exit and is set to remain in the dugout for the trip to Everton on Saturday, with the Boxing Day clash at Bournemouth set to be Arteta’s first game as Arsenal manager.