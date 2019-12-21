Arteta ready for Gunners challenge

Arsenal

Share







New Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is ready to put the lessons he learned under Pep Guardiola into action as he prepares to whip the Gunners into shape.

The 37-year-old left the backroom staff at Manchester City on Friday to take the managerial job at the Emirates Stadium on a three-and-a-half year deal.

He replaces Unai Emery, who was sacked three weeks ago after 18 months in charge, but will not be in the dugout for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Everton.

Interim boss Freddie Ljungberg will take charge of the game at Goodison Park, with Everton also reportedly closing in on appointing their own new manager as Carlo Ancelotti edges closer to the job.

Arteta will fully get hold of the reins at Bournemouth on Boxing Day as he prepares to begin his managerial career at a club he served as captain during a five-year stint that ended with his retirement in 2016.

While the Spaniard has never experienced life in the top job, he enjoyed a growing reputation as a fine coach under Guardiola at City.

Asked what he learned from working for his compatriot, Arteta replied: “Advice? What I’ve learned mostly is that you have to be ruthless and you have to be consistent and you have to fit every day the culture of the club to create a winning mentality.

Unai Emery says Arsenal are making "a good decision" by appointing Mikel Arteta to replace him. In full: https://t.co/ngevfC8fHn pic.twitter.com/iyTrRV7ZnH — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 20, 2019

“To sustain it is even harder, so every day is important, every act is important, every organisation is important. His work-rate is incredible, how inspirational he is to people is incredible.

“But for me, the secret is that the people, the players and the staff, have to believe what they’re trying to deliver.

“You have to be able to transmit it, and people will buy into that. When you do that, then you are a team and everybody’s together and united you’re stronger.”

Arteta will be watching closely as the Gunners prepare to face the Toffees, before he sits in the dugout against the Cherries.