Outgoing Ljungberg sends warning to Ozil

Arsenal interim boss Freddie Ljungberg says Mesut Ozil must improve his behaviour if he is to remain at the club.

The Swede took charge of the first team for the final time on Saturday as they played out a largely uninspiring goalless draw against Everton at Goodison Park.

It has been a very difficult spell in charge for the former “Invincible”, who only managed to secure one win in five top-flight matches.

Mikel Arteta will now take over after the former Gunners midfielder was appointed on a three-and-a-half-year deal following his departure from Manchester City.

The 37-year-old has a huge job on his hands to try and lift the north London outfit back into European contention as they lie 11th in the table.

A severe lack of form from the majority of the squad has hampered Ljungberg’s efforts, with Mesut Ozil, in particular, facing a lot of criticism.

The German reacted angrily to being substituted in last week’s 3-0 home humbling against Manchester City as he kicked his gloves away in frustration.

A foot injury ruled him out of the Everton contest but Ljungberg confirmed he would not have selected him regardless due to his outburst.

And, the 42-year-old says Ozil must improve his conduct if he is to have a future at the club.

“The fans were not happy,” Ljungberg said after Saturday’s match. “I got asked about it and said, ‘At Arsenal, that’s not how we behave and not what we do’. I stand by that.

“Mesut was injured, but I would not have picked him for the squad because I want to take a stance that it’s not what I accept from an Arsenal football player.”

In Ozil’s absence, Ljungberg opted to go for a youthful-looking side at the Emirates.

Youngsters Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka all started marking the first time Arsenal have named three teenagers in a starting line up since March 2007.