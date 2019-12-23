Arsenal still in top four race – Leno

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno insists Arsenal are still in the race for a top four finish despite a terrible first half of the campaign.

Arsenal sit 11th in the Premier League after 18 matches with 23 points, winning just five times, and many have already ruled them out of contention for a Champions League spot.

Mikel Arteta’s appointment over the weekend has offered some hope that their fortunes could improve in the second half of the term but he will need to hit the ground running.

They are nine points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea and are seriously lacking momentum after winning just once in their last 10 outings.

The Gunners haven’t achieved a place in the top four since 2015-16 when they finished second, but that hasn’t dampened Leno’s spirits.

The stopper feels Arsenal have the quality to turn things around in the second half of 2019-20 but stressed they must perform against top six sides.

When asked if a top four finish was realistic, Leno said: “Of course, because I think there are still many games.

“We play against all the top six. We have a lot of opportunities to win games against them. We still believe. It is in our hands.

“We have to show mentality, we have to play good football and I think then we will have opportunities.”

