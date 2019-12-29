Arteta backing Pepe to come good

Arsenal

Share







Mikel Arteta is convinced Nicolas Pepe can overcome his underwhelming start at Arsenal to develop into a world-class talent.

Ivory Coast forward Pepe has endured a difficult transition to Premier League football following a summer move from French club Lille for £72million and done little to justify his club-record price tag.

Arteta opted to give the 24-year-old just eight minutes of action as a substitute during his maiden match as Gunners head coach in the 1-1 Boxing Day draw at Bournemouth.

🤔 What do you want to see in our next performances, @m8arteta? 🗣 The boss reveals what he will be looking for ahead of #ARSCHE… pic.twitter.com/gUJn7FjWDU — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 28, 2019

The Spaniard, who played a prominent role in the development of Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane at former club Manchester City, feels Arsenal’s struggles have contributed to the player’s failure to impress.

Arteta will on Sunday take charge of his new team for the first time at the Emirates Stadium when London rivals Chelsea visit, and he has urged Pepe to listen to advice and focus on improvement in order to realise his potential.

“I think it was obviously a big change for him to come here from France,” said Arteta. “As well, he found a team that in that moment wasn’t performing at their best, probably the environment for him to settle wasn’t ideal.

“It’s not only about him. We are here to help him. If he’s willing to learn, if he’s willing to work hard, I am sure he has potential to be top, absolutely top.”

Pepe has featured in 16 of the Gunners’ 19 top-flight fixtures, making 10 starts.

After 22 goals saw him finish second only to Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe in last season’s Ligue 1 scoring charts, he has managed just two so far in the top flight.

He was guilty of a glaring miss during the 1-0 defeat on Sheffield United on October 21, a result which kick-started a wretched run of form that led to the dismissal of Unai Emery and is yet to be halted.

Arsenal, who spent Christmas in the bottom half of the table for the first time since 1983, remain in 11th position ahead of the clash with Frank Lampard’s Blues.

The out-of-form Gunners have won only one of their previous 14 fixtures in all competitions.