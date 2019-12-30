Luiz has faith in Arteta philosophy

Arsenal defender David Luiz believes Mikel Arteta’s philosophy can take the club in the right direction.

Arteta fell to his first defeat as Arsenal manager, in just his second game in charge, as Chelsea took all three points away from the Emirates on Sunday.

The Spaniard has been handed a huge task in trying to salvage Arsenal’s season after a terrible first half of the campaign under Unai Emery.

Arsenal had won just once in 10 Premier League games prior to Arteta’s appointment and a top-four challenge looks extremely difficult.

Many questioned whether Arteta was ready for a managerial post of this size after just three years as assistant coach at Manchester City.

Learning his trade under Pep Guardiola will undoubtedly stand the former midfielder in good stead and he needs to put that into practice quickly.

Sunday’s defeat leaves Arsenal sitting 12th in the top flight although Luiz has faith that he can turn things around in 2020.

Luiz took plenty of positives from the way they performed, especially in the first half, against Chelsea and feels Arteta is already starting to get his philosophy across to the players.

“He is intelligent, he was a player, he is clever. I think he’s going to be one of the best but it’s part of our job to help him do that, especially in the beginning because everybody doubts,” Luiz told Sky Sports’ Pat Davison.

“But I really trust in this philosophy, I really trust in the way he sees football. That’s why we could see Arsenal dominate the first half with amazing football, with a lot of quality.”

Arteta’s appointment came at arguably the toughest stage of the campaign, with festive fixtures to play in quick succession and little time to prepare.

His first outing was at Bournemouth on Thursday and they were back in action again on Sunday when Chelsea arrived at the Emirates.

Arsenal’s next match is another serious test, with Manchester United making the trip to the capital before an FA Cup third-round clash with Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds on January 6.