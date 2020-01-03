Boateng would be the wrong fit for Arsenal

Arsenal

Jerome Boateng has been brilliant in the past decade but he wouldn’t fit the criteria of what Arenal need.

Reports have surfaced recently that Jerome Boateng may be allowed to leave Bayern Munich this January.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant nine-year spell with the Bavarian giants and has won virtually everything there is to win in Germany.

He also lifted the Champions League in 2013 after Munich defeated Jurgen Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund in the showpiece final at Wembley – the highlight of his club career.

Numerous domestic honours have followed with Bayern winning seven Bundesliga titles on the bounce, along with a number of cup competitions.

Boateng has also lifted the ultimate prize in world football – Germany’s 1-0 win against Argentina in Brazil in the 2014 World Cup sealed his place in the football hall of fame.

So, with all those factors in mind, it seems right that Arsenal would target a player of such titanic calibre?

Unfortunately, he would not provide the answer.

Boateng has been a fine player throughout the years – his extravagant medal haul is a testament to that.

But, he is losing his pace and mobility rapidly, and those are the attributes that took him to the height of the game.

When he was at Manchester City, he struggled to get regular game time and looked very shaky in the Premier League.

At the time, he was a young player finding his way in the game, so it is understandable that he was not at the peak of his powers.

Yet it does seem like his best years are now behind him – the 31-year-old has only featured eight times for Bayern this season with Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule and Javi Martinez all competing for places.

Arsenal are a mess at the back, despite their convincing win against Manchester United on New Year’s Day, and need a centre-back more suited to the English game.

The Gunners have already signed a similar defender to Boateng this season in David Luiz – an elegant experienced winner but someone who has glaring deficiencies in their defensive play.

Boateng is the same sort, so it would not make sense to bring him to the club when they could just stick with what they have at their disposal.

15million euros is the mooted fee and that probably does seem tempting, but Arsenal have to ask themselves; why is he available for a relatively low cost?

He has been a very good player over the years and would probably have been an excellent signing five years ago.

But Arsenal need to look to the future rather than try and bring back the glories of experienced players.