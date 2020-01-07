Aubameyang pledges future as Gunners go through

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has pledged his future to Arsenal after insisting he will not be leaving the club during the transfer window.

Speculation linking the striker with a move to Real Madrid has been raging, with reports claiming a switch to the Bernabeu could happen in the transfer window.

However, Aubameyang says that will not be happening and hopes to have cleared the situation up once and for all.

Boss Mikel Arteta was pleased to see his Arsenal side overcome a tough FA Cup test against Leeds on Monday night but was even happier to read Aubameyang’s programme notes.

The striker was not involved in the Gunners’ 1-0 win over the Championship side, settled by Reiss Nelson’s second-half strike, but contributed to a good evening by committing his future to the club and saying speculation regarding a January exit was brought about by people “making things up”.

He said in his column: “I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs.”

That was music to Arteta’s ears and the boss is happy the story can finally be put to bed.

“He has done it (ended speculation), I do it, I want him here and I am so happy with him, so hopefully that is the end of the story,” the Gunners boss said.

Arteta might have wished he had his star man at his disposal during the first half of a game where they were outplayed by their second-tier visitors.

Leeds had several great first-half chances, none better than the one that saw Patrick Bamford hit the crossbar, but could not make the breakthrough.

The Spanish boss, in only his fourth game as a manager, let his players know what he thought of their performance at the break and saw a reaction as Nelson’s 55th-minute goal capped a much-improved display.