Arteta expecting quiet January

Mikel Arteta has warned Arsenal supporters not to expect "big things" in the January transfer window.

And the Gunners head coach revealed talks over a new deal for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be put on the back burner until the summer.

The Gunners are unlikely to make any permanent signings this month after a hefty outlay in the summer.

They broke their club transfer record to recruit Nicolas Pepe as well as completing moves for David Luiz, Gabriel Martinelli, Kieran Tierney and William Saliba – with the latter then rejoining St Etienne on loan.

Those deals equated to a reported total in excess of £135million, meaning the well for January signings is all but dry.

“I don’t know, I’m not expecting big things,” Arteta replied when asked about potential transfer business. “I’m expecting big things from the players I have at the moment, the players that are recovering from injuries. That’s the biggest expectations from my side.

“If we can find something to help us go through the season in a more balanced way in certain areas, and which is helpful, we’ll look at the options.

“We always have to be looking because obviously we have some bad injuries for players who are going to be out for a long time. We have to see if we can find options there.”

Arteta has overseen victories in his last two games, a 2-1 Premier League win over Manchester United before a hard-fought FA Cup third-round success against Leeds United on Monday night.

The Gunners will be looking to keep up their winning momentum and are back in action on Saturday when they make the trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Arsenal are 10th in the table and sit just one place behind the Eagles ahead of their meeting at Selhurst Park this weekend.