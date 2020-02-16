Arteta backs Arsenal to return to the top of the English game

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes his team have all the tools they need to rise to the top of the British game once again.

The Gunners have not won the Premier League title since the 2003-04 season, with their best finish since coming in 2016 when they finished behind eventual champions Leicester City.

Arsenal have won three FA Cup trophies since 2014, but the north London outfit are currently going through a rebuilding phase under the Spaniard.

Former coach Unai Emery was unable to deliver the goods during his time at the Emirates Stadium. Still, the Gunners board firmly believe that Arteta can help them return to their former glories.

Arsenal currently sit 11th in the Premier League table after picking up 31 points from their first 25 matches. They face Newcastle United on Sunday, with both teams on the same points as they languish in mid-table.

Arteta’s men are hoping to finish the campaign on a high by finishing in the top seven and at least qualify for the Europa League.

Arsenal remain in the knockout stages of the competition this season, and they will face Olympiakos on Thursday night before they welcome Everton to the Emirates Stadium.

Since taking charge in December, Arteta has only lost one match, and the former midfielder believes the current squad are well equipped as they try to compete with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester City, Chelsea and Tottenham.

“I am convinced that we are going to do some great things together,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“We have every element that we need to be successful and take the club forward – and to do it in the way we want as well.

“There have been a lot of positives. I have tried to convince the players that if we work on certain things in training, they will happen in games and we will score goals from them.

“I think we changed the energy at this club. I think we brought the team and the fans together, which wasn’t an easy thing to do.”