Lacazette keen to avoid repeat of Arsenal drought

Alexandre Lacazette will do all he can to ensure there is no repeat of his two-month goal drought after he finally found the back of the net again.

France international Lacazette fired his first goal in 10 games as the Gunners beat Newcastle 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, taking his Premier League tally to six for the season.

The 28-year-old, who has been dogged by niggling injuries this season, started from the bench during that comfortable win over the Magpies as Mikel Arteta gave the nod to Eddie Nketiah, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Leeds United.

However, Lacazette was brought on in the 85th minute of the match and he managed to find the back of the net for the first time since December 12, firing a fine finish into the top-right corner in the fifth minute of injury time.

The Frenchman admits he has never had a period like this in his career before, having reached double figures in his last six seasons, and is keen to ensure there will not be another during his career with the Gunners, who moved into 10th position in that win.

“I am really, really happy because I waited for this moment for a long time,” he said. “As well, I am touched because of the way all my team-mates reacted when I scored that goal.

“It was really hard and complicated, because sometimes I had some games with no chances, sometimes I missed or the goalkeeper saved it. Of course for a striker it is always hard to not score, but it happens in football. Hopefully it is the last time for me.”

Lacazette will be hoping to kick on from Sunday’s strike when Arsenal make the trip to Olympiakos on Thursday evening for the first leg of their last-32 Europa League clash.

The Gunners made the final of the competition last season, losing 4-1 to Premier League rivals Chelsea in the final.