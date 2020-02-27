Lacazette dismisses rumours and makes Arsenal future pledge

Alexandre Lacazette insists he will not push to leave Arsenal this summer even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The France striker has been struggling for form of late and has lost his place to youngster Eddie Nketiah for the last two Premier League games.

He scored off the bench in the recent win over Newcastle before netting the only goal in the 1-0 Europa League round of 32 victory in Olympiacos last week.

They are his only two goals since mid-December and he has been linked with a summer move away from the Emirates Stadium.

But, despite reports he has an agreement with the club that he can leave if they are unable to secure a return to the Champions League, the 28-year-old claims he has no desire to leave.

When asked about the reported exit clause, Lacazette claimed to know nothing about it and has pledged his future to the Gunners no matter what happens between now and the end of the season.

“Yes, I have a contract with the club so there is no point for me to leave, everybody is happy with me at the club,” he said when asked about the clause.

“A lot of people can talk. There is always something to say so I don’t really think about this. If the manager, the coach, my team-mates are happy with me then that’s the most important thing.”

It looks sure to be a summer of change at the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta looks to make his mark on the squad that he inherited from Unai Emery at the end of last year.

There are sure to be comings and goings, but there is a very good chance Lacazette will be one player that the Gunners boss will be keen to keep as he plans for the future.