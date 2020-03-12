Arsenal boss Arteta tests positive for Coronavirus

Arsenal have been hit by the news that Mikel Arteta has tested positive for Coronavirus and the whole Gunners' squad now faces a period of self isolation.

The Premier League club have announced that they have closed their London Colney training facility, after it was confirmed head coach Arteta had contracted COVID-19.

In a statement on the club’s website, Arsenal stated that personnel that have had ‘recent close contact’ with Arteta will now ‘self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines’.

Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham has said Arteta was “disappointed but in good spirits” after the positive test, but insisted that the “health of our people and the wider public is our priority.”

It now puts a major doubt over the Gunners’ Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday, as well as the other top flight English fixtures this weekend.

The news on Arteta came just an hour after it was revealed that Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy is self-isolating as a precaution over Coronavirus fears, after a member of his family was admitted to hospital displaying symptoms.

Earlier on Thursday, Brendan Rodgers revealed three Leicester City players are self isolating after showing Coronavirus symptoms, seemingly putting their Premier League clash with Watford also in doubt.

After saying on Thursday afternoon that the latest round of matches would go ahead, Premier League officials will now chair an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss what steps to take.

Around Europe, many of the top leagues have already decided to suspend all action with Italy, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands all cancelling fixtures this weekend and beyond.

There also looks a strong possibility that this summer’s European Championships will be postponed until next summer, with an announcement expected to be made by UEFA officials on Tuesday.