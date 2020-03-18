Barcelona switch targets to Arsenal strike ace

Barcelona have switched transfer targets with reports claiming they are back in the hunt for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Barca are looking to revamp their attack in the next transfer window and have been heavily linked with a move to re-sign Neymar, while Inter Milan strike ace Lautaro Martinez is also a top target.

However both of the those players would cost big bucks and reports in Spain now claim the Catalan giants could go for the cheaper option and try and land Aubameyang instead.

The Gabon international is having another impressive season for the Gunners despite the fact they are having a difficult time, and his form has caught the eye.

He has chipped in with 20 goals in all competitions this season and after proving he can score goals in both England and Germany, Barca are convinced he can also do it in La Liga.

💬 "It's a pleasure to be here. I'm really happy." More from @Aubameyang7 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 11, 2020

They are also attracted by the fact he would cost significantly less than Neymar and Martinez as he will be out of contract at the end of next season and would be able to leave on a free transfer.

The Gunners are keen to ensure that does not happen and if they cannot convince the player to pen a new deal, then they could look to cash in at the end of this season, whenever that may be.

The coronavirus has thrown the remainder of the season into chaos and it will also have a big impact on the transfer market as players could be out of contract with the season not even completed.

It is not stopping clubs making plans for the next window though and Aubameyang is definitely in the thoughts of Barcelona it would appear.

The player has recently hinted that he is happy at Arsenal and could stay at the Emirates Stadium, but the story changes by the day.

If Arsenal are forced to cash in they will be looking for a fee in the region of £55million, but reports in Spain says Barca are confident of getting him for less due to the contract situation.