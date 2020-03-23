Arsenal forward Martinelli setting lofty targets under boss Arteta

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli says he wants to win as many trophies as he can to repay the club and manager Mikel Arteta for their faith in him this season.

The 18-year-old has already made a name for himself in north London, scoring 10 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions.

Martinelli was on the radar of many clubs before he eventually agreed to sign for the Gunners in July 2019. The former Corinthians academy player left for Ituano in 2015 and it was there that Arsenal scouts first identified his talent.

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery was happy to hand him his opportunity at the start of the season and he scored a brace on his first competitive start for the club in the EFL Cup in September.

He has been forced to be patient this season, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Martinelli is being tipped for a huge future although he has yet to represent Brazil at senior level.

Arsenal may need to tempt Aubameyang to stay at the Emirates Stadium this summer, but Martinelli says he wants to remain on board and add to the club’s impressive trophy cabinet.

Arteta has helped his side go unbeaten in the league during 2020 and Martinelli says he has helped take his game to another level.

He told Four Four Two: “I want to win the Champions League and lots of domestic titles to make Arsenal’s fans very happy.

“They deserve the best – not only the supporters but all of the club’s staff. I’d like to give back to the club after everything they’ve done for me so far and, as a result, become a Gunners legend.

“The boss is very wise tactically and incredibly helpful. He’s not an angry guy at all, but likes showing you exactly what to do on the pitch. He has a keen eye for detail.”