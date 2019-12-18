Chester ready to make up for lost time at Aston Villa

Aston Villa defender James Chester says he is over his injury problems and ready to help steer the club away from relegation.

The Wales international has endured a horrid 12 months after picking up several injuries and made his first appearance in 11 months on Tuesday night.

Chester captained Villa as they beat Liverpool 5-0 in the EFL Cup quarter-finals at Villa Park. Both sides made changes, with Liverpool’s first-team squad away in Qatar at the Club World Cup.

While Liverpool’s side featured five debutants, Villa boss Dean Smith was able to call on Chester’s experience at the heart of defence.

He played 77 minutes before being replaced and is now looking to find his best form after overcoming knee and hamstring injuries.

When asked about the last 11 months, Chester told BBC Sport: “It was very special.

“I love playing for this football club, and there are a lot of games between now and the end of January, so hopefully my performance has planted a seed, and we’ll see where that takes us.

“The longer the time went on I feared that might have been my lasting memory of playing for this club but thankfully the last 10 or 11 months have all been worth it.”

Chester, a former Hull City star, is also still confident of making Wales’ Euro 2020 squad after Ryan Giggs’ men qualified by beating Hungary in November.

Wales will play Turkey, Italy and Switzerland in Group A and Chester will be hoping to compete for a centre-back spot alongside Ashley Williams, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon and Tom Lockyer.

Chester is out of contract at Villa at the end of the current campaign and will be hoping to do enough to earn fresh terms.

Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings and Kortney Hause are Smith’s current options at centre-back.

Villa play Southampton this weekend. They then take on Norwich City on Boxing Day before travelling to Watford and Burnley.