Smith impressed by Villa ‘attitude’ in ‘no-win’ situation

Dean Smith says he was very pleased how his Aston Villa team dealt with a young Liverpool side in Tuesday's 5-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final victory.

The Villans went into the match as heavy faviourites to make it through to the last four for the first time since 2012, with the Reds having already revealed their plans to name a youthful side.

With the majority of the Merseysiders’ senior squad currently in Qatar for the Club World Cup, Liverpool’s starting XI on Tuesday had an average age of 19 years, six months and three days, and they ultimately proved no match for Villa.

Smith made 10 changes from Saturday’s defeat at Sheffield United but still fielded a team with plenty of experience, including Jonathan Kodjia, who helped himself to a brace.

Conor Hourihane and Wesley were also on target for the home side, while Morgan Boyes put through his own net on a difficult night for the Liverpool youngsters.

Smith admitted it had been a “weird” night against a team of kids in the quarter-finals of a major competition and was proud of the way his team handled the occasion, having got the job done with a minimal amount of fuss.

“It was a bit of a no-win situation for us,” he said. “If you win then everyone expected you to. If you don’t it is an absolute disaster.

“The word I used for the players was attitude and I thought we did a good, professional job.”

The other positive on the night for Villa was the return of James Chester, who made his first start since January and lasted 77 minutes before being replaced by Kourtney Hause.

With Smith’s side struggling to keep clean sheets and having lost Tyrone Mings to injury recently, Chester’s comeback will have been a welcome bonus for the Villa boss.

The ex-Brentford manager praised the “calmness and leadership” the 30-year-old showed on the pitch, indicating he could feature in the squad for Villa’s next Premier League match against Southampton on Saturday.