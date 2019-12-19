Are Aston Villa regretting their huge spending spree?

Aston Villa

Aston Villa were praised for their ambitious player recruitment in the summer, but the league table suggests it’s been a mistake.

For a club of Aston Villa’s size, being out of the Premier League for three years was three years too long and the play-off final victory against Derby in May brought out feelings of relief just as much as euphoria.

So, fans must have been delighted to see the prize money being spent liberally during the summer months in order to maximise their chances of safety.

Over £120million was laid out during the close season with club records tumbling along the way.

They spent more than the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, and their recruitment policy could not differ any more to that of Norwich and Sheffield United, their fellow promotion rivals.

One of the most common (and laziest) comparisons made during the summer was Villa’s strategy being too similar to that of Fulham – vast amounts of money being spent but little thinking behind where each player will fit into the side.

Those connected to the club dismissed criticisms and truly believed they would be a success in the Premier League this term.

As the season edges towards its halfway stage, it appears the naysayers may have been correct.

Villa are 17th in the Premier League table, and a loss at home to rivals Southampton, who are only below them on goal difference, would see them go into Christmas Day in the bottom three.

Dean Smith’s side have underwhelmed many this term – they were expected to be the most capable of all three promoted teams.

However, they are being blown out of the water by Sheffield United, whose 2-0 win over Villa on Saturday took them up to seventh – ten points clear of Villa.

As for Norwich, they lie three points adrift of Villa, but it’s hardly surprising they are struggling, given that fact their most expensive signing of the summer only cost £750,000.

Villa appear to one of those sides who fail a crucial test for footballing stability and success – no one, including boss Smith, probably knows what their best starting XI is.

Spending big money is admirable, and in many ways necessary, but it must be done in the right way.

Not including loan players retained from the Championship squad last season, Villa brought in eight players.

Questions must be asked – was it necessary to bring in so many to a squad that had achieved so much? Was there a plan in place for each player or were some just brought in as squad fillers?

It can be argued that Villa’s two best players, the two that make them tick, are ones that did not make up that £120million summer.

One of them is an academy graduate in Jack Grealish, the other was a relative bargain Championship signing in John McGinn.

Questions can be asked about everyone else. Wesley has misfired, Trezeguet has disappointed, Marvelous Nakamba has failed to establish himself, and everyone else simply hasn’t featured enough to be judged.

By any definition, only Tyrone Mings, Tom Heaton, and Douglas Luiz can be deemed as successes, and that is quite generous. That’s not a brilliant hit rate.

The Fulham comparison was made at the time because it was easy – big money plus lots of players equals squad imbalance and that appears to have happened at Villa.

If Smith cannot find the right answers sooner rather than later, they could potentially go the same way as Fulham, and what a shame it would be after a summer that promised so much.