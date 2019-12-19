Kodjia tipped for January Villa exit

Premier League outfit Aston Villa are reportedly willing to sell out-of-favour striker Jonathan Kodjia in the January transfer window.

Ivory Coast international Kodjia arrived at Villa Park from Bristol City in August 2016 and he was a regular first-team fixture during his first three seasons at the club, making 95 Championship appearances and scoring 29 goals in the process.

However, the 30-year-old has been used sparingly since the Villans returned to the Premier League and he has played just 41 minutes of top-flight football in the 2019/20 campaign.

Summer signing Wesley has been the preferred choice for manager Dean Smith up front this season, although the Brazilian has struggled to make his mark in England’s top flight, scoring just four goals from 17 appearances.

Kodjia was handed a start in Tuesday’s 5-0 EFL Cup quarter-final win over a youthful Liverpool side and he provided a timely reminder of what he can do, grabbing a brace in the rout.

Although putting in an impressive performance, Kodjia is still expected to be sold in the January window and with his contract expiring in the summer, a cut-price deal could be on the cards.

Crystal Palace are said to be searching for attacking reinforcements and they have been linked with Chelsea outcast Olivier Giroud, but a cheaper deal for the Villa striker could be of more interest to Eagles boss Roy Hodgson.

Watford are another team that have struggled for goals as they have only found the back of the net nine times, the lowest in the league, and Hornets head coach Nigel Pearson may look to Kodjia in January.

It is thought the Frenchman would cost around £3-4million, which represent a huge loss on the reported £15m he cost Villa, but his expiring contract means the West Midlands outfit will want to make something from a sale.

Kodjia’s two-goal showing in midweek will have got Smith thinking ahead of Saturday’s crucial home clash against 18th-placed Southampton, who are only behind the Villans on goal difference.