Villa hope for good news on McGinn

Aston Villa

Share







John McGinn has emerged as a serious injury doubt for Aston Villa's home clash with fellow strugglers Southampton on Saturday.

Midfielder McGinn has been a key player for Villa this season as Dean Smith’s side have battled gamely back in the top flight after a three-year absence.

The Midlanders are currently one place above the bottom three but host the side directly below them in the table on Saturday and the Scotland international would be expected to feature.

McGinn has played every minute in the Premier League so far this season but reports have suggested he has been forced to battle on through the pain barrier in recent weeks due to a thigh injury and has had to have pre-match injections to help him complete the 90 minutes.

The 25-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent months, sat out Villa’s 5-0 EFL Cup quarter-final win over a youthful Liverpool side on Tuesday as Smith gave most of his first-choice players the night off and it’s hoped the rest will have done him good ahead of Saints’ visit this weekend.

However, there are real fears he could be forced out of the side and may even be on the sidelines for the Christmas fixtures in what would be a blow to Smith as he hopes to guide his side up the table with big games coming up against teams around them in the standings.

McGinn has been training ahead of the Saints clash and will now be assessed in the next 48 hours.

https://twitter.com/AVFCOfficial/status/1207656327234936833?s=20

After Saturday’s game, Villa host Norwich City, who are currently in 19th place and three points behind Smith’s men, on Boxing Day, before they go to bottom-placed Watford on December 28. They kick-off the new year on January 1 with a trip to Burnley.

McGinn, who joined from Hibs in summer 2018, has made 64 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals and providing 11 assists in that time.