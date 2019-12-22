Villa wait on McGinn news but it does not look good

Aston Villa are sweating on the fitness of John McGinn, who picked up an ankle injury during Saturday’s defeat to Southampton.

Villa remain in trouble after suffering a 3-1 home defeat against Saints, but they could now also lose McGinn for a period of time after he landed badly on his ankle early in the game and had to be replaced.

Speaking after the defeat, Villa boss Dean Smith said McGinn had gone for an X-ray and he was fearing the worst after the player got his studs caught in the turf.

Villa are now waiting to hear the full extent of the damage but it does not sound good and any kind of spell on the sidelines will come as a huge blow to Smith’s men as they look to get out of trouble.

McGinn has been a revelation for Villa so far this season and he will be a big loss.

As for the game Saints striker Danny Ings pounced to open the scoring after 21 minutes when Tom Heaton parried Shane Long’s effort.

Jack Stephens made it 2-0 10 minutes later, heading in James Ward-Prowse’s corner to put the Saints in control.

Ings grabbed his second six minutes after the break, cashing in on Marvelous Nakamba’s mistake, and Jack Grealish’s fine strike was just a consolation for the hosts.

Villa trail Southampton by three points ahead of Boxing Day’s crucial visit of Norwich and next weekend’s trip to Watford – the two teams directly below them.

They have lost their last four games – and seven of their last nine – and boss Dean Smith demanded his players prove themselves.

“I’m sure they’re getting the message, they know where we are at,” he said. “They have to go out and prove they are Premier League players, they are Premier League players whether they like it or not.”