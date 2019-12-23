McGinn injury a double-edged sword for Villa

Aston Villa's season has been rocked by an injury to John McGinn on Saturday, but could his absence be a blessing in disguise?

Scotland international McGinn has been a revelation for Villa since arriving from Hibernian in August 2018, scoring seven Championship goals during the 2018/19 campaign to help the Villans earn promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been drawing interest from a number of top clubs having impressed in the Premier League this season, with reports claiming 20-time English champions Manchester United are weighing up a £50million offer in January.

However, the Glaswegian is now expected to be out for three months after fracturing his left ankle just eight minutes into Saturday’s 3-1 league defeat at home to relegation rivals Southampton.

In attempting a challenge, McGinn’s left foot became stuck in the Villa Park turf, leading to the fracture, and Smith says the news doesn’t look good for the midfielder.

“He’s on crutches. Obviously, he’s very disappointed, he’s got an ankle fracture,” he said. “He’s a strong character, though. He’ll come back a stronger person for it, and a better player.

“For us, it’s a big loss because he’s a key player with the energy, drive, qualities and enthusiasm he has. He will be sorely missed, but it gives opportunities to others as well now. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

McGinn’s injury is arguably a double-edged sword for Villa, who will be pleased the Scot won’t be moving in January as potential suitors are unlikely to want to fork out so much money for a player that won’t be available for a couple of months.

However, the Villans are in a relegation battle as they sit 18th in the table, three points from safety, and the loss of McGinn for potentially three months leaves a big gap for Smith to fill.

Without the Scot, the West Midlands outfit have lacked that bite in midfield while one of their scoring threats will now be missing, heaping more responsibility on the likes of captain Jack Grealish and Brazilian forward Wesley, who has struggled since his summer arrival.

McGinn’s absence could lead Villa to dip into the January market themselves as they look for a viable replacement, either permanently or on loan, and Smith hinted a reinforcement could be brought in.

When asked about transfer plans, he added: “It probably changes your stance a little bit in the market in terms of what you’re looking at.”