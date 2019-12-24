Smith hints at bringing in McGinn replacement

Aston Villa

Share







Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says he could move into the transfer market after losing midfielder John McGinn for up to three months.

The midfielder was forced off after eight minutes of Saturday’s 3-1 Premier League defeat at home to Southampton.

In attempting a challenge, McGinn’s left foot became stuck in the Villa Park turf, leading to the fracture and Smith has revealed he is currently on crutches as he starts his recovery.

Smith admits it is a big loss to Villa as the player adds plenty of energy and drive to the Villa midfield, but has backed him to return a fitter and stronger player.

"We have come a long way in a short space of time." 💭 Dean Smith sat down with the media earlier today to preview #AVLNOR… #AVFC #PL — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 23, 2019

However the boss admits it does present opportunities for other players to step up, while there is also the possibility of bringing in a player in January to help cover for the loss.

Asked how long McGinn would be sidelined for, Smith replied: “I don’t know. Hopefully as soon as possible. If I was going to guess, I’d say three months.”

With regards his plans for the January transfer window, he added: “It probably changes your stance a little bit in the market in terms of what you’re looking at.”

On a positive note, Smith is expecting centre-back Tyrone Mings to potentially be in contention for the trip to Watford on Saturday.

The England international, who has been out since December 8 after straining his hamstring in a 4-1 home defeat to Leicester, is closing in on a return, although the Boxing Day game at home to Norwich comes too soon.

Smith says he will train on Boxing Day and they will then assess the situation to see if he is fit enough to face the Hornets.

Meanwhile, striker Keinan Davis, who has been out for almost two months with his own hamstring problem, is in the same situation as Mings and could be available for the Hornets clash.