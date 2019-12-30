Villa ready to spend to avoid the drop

Aston Villa

Aston Villa spent heavily in the summer window and could well be busy again in January in a bid retain their Premier League status.

Fellow promoted sides Sheffield United and Norwich opted to largely keep the faith with the players who got them up during the last transfer window.

Villa went for a different strategy, forking out nearly £130million to bring in 12 new faces after returning to the Premier League.

At present it doesn’t look like their big spending has paid off given they sit in 18th spot in the table and a point adrift of safety.

Boss Dean Smith says he is “always open to additions to better the squad” and has also suggested some players could be moved on.

He admitted he has questioned the commitment of a few members of his squad after the defeat to Watford, so it seems fair to assume there will be some arrivals in the January transfer window.

Villa have managed 25 goals so far and are the second-highest scorers in the division outside of the top eight, but a striker is still likely to be the number one target.

Midfield duo Jack Grealish and Conor Hourihane are the joint-top scorers so far for the Villans, with seven goals apiece.

Summer recruit Wesley has weighed in with five and that isn’t a bad return for a forward new to the league, but Smith will be keen to bring in further firepower to compete with or play alongside the 23-year-old Brazilian.

Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster has been mentioned as a possible loan target and Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic is also thought to be on the radar.

The Reds may well be open to letting Brewster go on a temporary deal although signing Mitrovic looks a tough task.

Fulham are keen to keep hold as they bid for an immediate return to the Premier League and the Serbian himself may not fancy signing on for a relegation dogfight when he could help fire the Cottagers to promotion instead.

The wide areas also look like priorities for Smith. Villa have been linked with former Benfica and Atletico Madrid man Nicolas Gaitan, Said Benrahma, who Smith worked with at Brentford, and Werder Bremen’s Milot Rashica.

The Villa Park club have conceded 36 goals in just 20 Premier League games so far – only Norwich and Southampton have shipped in more – so a new defender or two also wouldn’t go amiss.

Villa have apparently been in contact with Turkey’s Besiktas regarding Croatia international Domagoj Vida, with Nice’s Adrien Tameze also also under consideration.

Spending heavily to get out of trouble is never straightforward in the January window although it looks as if Villa are willing to take that risk.