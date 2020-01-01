Grealish hails ‘massive’ Villa win

Aston Villa

Jack Grealish feels Aston Villa were fully deserving of all three points following their New Year’s Day trip to Burnley.

Villa had picked up just four points from their previous 10 away league games in 2019-20, winning one and drawing one, but Wednesday’s triumph, which was inspired by Grealish’s performance, has moved them out of the relegation zone.

Grealish assisted Wesley Moraes for the opener before notching his sixth goal of the season to give the visitors a well-deserved 2-0 lead at the break.

Burnley battled back in the second half and eventually pulled one back through the head of Chris Wood, however, they were unable to find an equaliser.

Dean Smith will be delighted to start 2020 on the right foot, although he may be counting the cost of injuries after Wesley and Tom Heaton were stretchered off.

Villa skipper Grealish was keen to focus on the positives and praised boss Smith for switching up the tactics to address their recent poor form.

Grealish said to BBC Match of the Day: “It was massive, we’ve only had one away win all season before this. To come here, one of the hardest places in the league, it was well deserved and well needed.

“We went through a sticky patch last month, the manager decided to change our shape and it paid off. We could’ve been better on the ball and created more chances in the second half.”

The festive period has been mixed for the Villa Park outfit, winning two and losing two, and they now finally have the chance to take stock after a hectic few weeks.

Villa’s next outing comes on January 12 in the shape of a home clash with defending champions Manchester City.

It looks a thankless task, having lost the reverse 3-0, while they have failed to score in their last four meetings with the Citizens.