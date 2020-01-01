Villa not in crisis insists Smith

Aston Villa

Dean Smith insists Aston Villa are not in a crisis and has urged his players to roll their sleeves up for the battle at Burnley on Wednesday.

A 3-0 loss at Watford on Saturday ensured the newly-promoted club would finish 2019 in the relegation zone, and a sharp return to the Championship could be on the cards unless things improve in the second of the season.

Five defeats from their last six in the Premier League has seen Villa drop from 15th and three points above the bottom three to 18th and a point from safety.

Next up for the Villans is a trip to Burnley where they will hope to end a winless run on the road stretching back to October 5.

“A crisis is when you are down to 12 players and you are getting beat 7-0 or 8-0 every week, so there will be no crisis meeting,” Smith said. “The fact is we are not performing in the highest league at the moment, but it’s a tough league to perform in.

“We have some injuries coming back with (Keinan) Davis and Tyrone Mings, both are training and hopefully they will be available. We will take stock and we know we will have to pull our sleeves up for the battle at Burnley.”

Smith was furious with his players after defeat at Watford and accused them of not showing enough commitment in the first half.

He has tried different tactics to arrest Villa’s slump but, aside from a nervy 1-0 win over Norwich on Boxing Day, they have been winless in the top flight throughout December.

The former Brentford manager felt some of his squad were “lacking confidence” and needed to “believe in their hype and potential.”

Villa talisman Jack Grealish has shown he is up for the fight with seven goals and five assists in all competitions this season, but Smith admitted it can be difficult for his younger players when they are going through the kind of run they are on at the moment.