Sturridge would be huge Villa gamble

Aston Villa

Share







Aston Villa appear to be in the market for a new striker but taking a gamble on Daniel Sturridge may prove to be too risky.

Villa haven’t exactly been short of goals in the Premier League this season but the majority of their strikes have come from midfielders or wingers, with captain Jack Grealish currently leading the way with six to his name.

Indeed, only five of the Villans’ 27 top-flight goals have been scored by forwards, with all those strikes coming from club-record signing Wesley, who joined for a reported £22million from Club Brugge during the summer.

However, the Brazilian suffered a knee injury during Villa’s 2-1 victory at Burnley on New Year’s Day and the club fear he may well have sustained cruciate ligament damage that is likely to bring his season to a premature end.

That would leave Villa short in the striking department, with neither of their back-up forwards, Keinan Davis and Jonathan Kodjia, having started a Premier League match this season.

Villa are almost certain to delve into the transfer market this month to bring in a new forward, with former Liverpool star Sturridge appearing to be on their wish list.

Boss Dean Smith was believed to be interested in signing Sturridge on his departure from Anfield at the end of last season but the 30-year-old instead opted to move to Turkey – signing a three-year contract with Super Lig club Trabzonspor.

Staying fit has been a problem for Sturridge throughout his career and his time in Turkey began with another frustrating spell on the sidelines, but he has since found his feet and scored four goals from his last six starts.

Good vibes last night. 6-2 victory and 2 goals. Gonna enjoy the winter break now and bring in the new year nicely. 😎🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/7DtwkakCBi — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) December 29, 2019

There is certainly no doubting Sturridge’s ability – he played an integral role as Liverpool came so close to winning the Premier League title in 2014 – with his 21 goals that season earning him a place in the PFA Team of the Year.

However, Sturridge has not broken double figures for a league season since then, with injuries limiting his involvement.

It would seem a risk for Villa to stake their survival hopes on Sturridge, particularly as he would likely command high wagea, with the club perhaps better off going for a less proven striker who would at least be able to stand up to the rigours of a relegation fight.

Sturridge’s last involvement in a basement battle came during a loan spell with West Brom two years ago, where he scored no goals and started just two games as the Baggies ended the campaign bottom of the table.