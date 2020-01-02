Villa fears confirmed for strike ace Wesley

Aston Villa

Aston Villa are set to be without striker Wesley for the remainder of the season, while they await further news on Tom Heaton's new injury.

The Villa pair were both carried off during the crucial 1-2 away victory at Turf Moor against Burnley on New Years Day, a win that has lifted them out of the bottom three.

Wesley, who had earlier scored the opening goal, left the field with 20 minutes remaining after a strong challenge from Ben Mee.

Then with just five minutes remaining, ex-Clarets shot-stopped Heaton collapsed to the floor after unsuccessfully trying to keep out Chris Wood’s header.

Dean Smith confirmed afterwards that both suffered knee problems, but the Villa boss unsure of the full extent of the injuries at the time.

Smith told the press: “Wesley felt something following the tackle from Ben Mee and Tom’s was when he was trying to claw the ball out the top corner.

“Too early to know, but our medical staff are with them now.”

The manager admitted that both would need scans before they know any more, but the worst looks to have been confirmed regards his main frontman.

Wesley will be out for 6-9 months with a damaged PCL (posterior cruciate ligament). He will undergo surgery the coming days and probably return to Brazil for a part of his recovery.https://t.co/Sr8tTINiQ5 — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) January 2, 2020

Norwegian Orjan Nyland replaced Heaton and is expected to start between the posts for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Championship outfit Fulham.

But it’s up front which will cause more concern for Smith, who is already understood to be looking for January reinforcements.

A damaged posterior cruciate ligament injury will require surgery, with the Brazilian expected to be out for six to nine months, a massive blow to Villa’s survival hopes.

Daniel Sturridge and Michy Batshuayi are two names that have been linked with potential moves to Villa Park this month, but Villa may now need to bring two options rather than just one.

Following Saturday’s third-round tie, Villa have three Premier League games in January – at home to Manchester City, before a trip to Brighton and then a home clash with Watford.