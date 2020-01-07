Villa confirm loan deal for Drinkwater

Aston Villa have signed Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan for the rest of the season.

Drinkwater travelled to Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training ground on Tuesday morning to undergo a medical prior to the move and the club have now confirmed the loan deal has been sealed on their website.

Villa boss Dean Smith is delighted to acquire the services of the experienced midfielder, who was part of Leicester City’s title-winning squad of 2015-16 and most recently spent time on loan at Burnley.

Smith said: “Danny was a key member of Leicester City’s title-winning team and has represented England, so he is a vastly experienced player. He will strengthen our squad significantly.”

Villa had been seeking midfield reinforcements after John McGinn was ruled out for three months with an ankle injury, while Drinkwater is seeking a fresh start after a frustrating period in his career.

The 29-year-old midfielder spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Turf Moor but struggled to make an impression in Sean Dyche’s side and was limited to just one appearance in the Premier League and two overall.

Drinkwater was sidelined for a stint earlier in the campaign after suffering ankle ligament damage in September during an incident at a Manchester nightclub.

After playing his part in the Foxes’ memorable title triumph, the Manchester United academy product moved to Chelsea in a £35million deal in 2017.

However, the three-cap England midfielder failed to nail down a starting place at Stamford Bridge, making only five league starts over a two-year period.

Drinkwater will hope to play his part in helping Smith’s side move out of trouble at the wrong end of the table in the second half of the campaign.

Villa sit just a point and a place above the bottom three and host Manchester City in the league on Sunday after Wednesday night’s EFL Cup semi-final, first-leg tie against Leicester.