Samatta certain Villa can beat the drop

Aston Villa

Share







Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta is confident about the club's chances of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

Samatta joined Villa from Genk in January to provide cover after summer signing Wesley Moraes was ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

The 27-year-old, who netted 23 league goals for Genk last term, has started positively since landing on English soil.

He opened his account in the Premier League against Bournemouth on February 1, although Villa fell to a 2-1 defeat, and also registered in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

117 – Mbwana Samatta is the first Tanzanian to feature in the @PremierLeague, whilst Tanzania will become the 117th different nation to be represented in the competition. Global. #BOUAVL pic.twitter.com/5IX0t8kVO4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2020

Villa boss Dean Smith will be hoping that Samatta can continue to find the back of the net as the club look to beat the drop.

They currently sit one place off the foot of the table and two points from safety with 11 games still to play.

The Tanzania international says the squad believe in their ability to get out of the bottom three and insists he sees plenty of “character”.

Samatta told the Express and Star: “Everybody is confident, everybody has positive energy. I am sure we will stay up. We just have to work hard.

“I think the character is there. Everybody is believing but there’s something missing and we’re going to have to find it.”

Meanwhile, reports claim Villa are set to receive a timely boost on the injury front as John McGinn closes on a return to action.

The Scotland international played an integral role in their promotion last season and impressed during the early stages of 2019-20.

However, he sustained a fractured ankle in the 3-1 loss to Southampton on December 21.

Reports suggest McGinn’s recovery has gone smoothly and he could be available for selection when Villa head to Newcastle on March 21.