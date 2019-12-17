Cherries sweat on Ake move

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake has a clause in his contract allowing Chelsea to re-sign him but they will need to move in the forthcoming window.

The Cherries paid £20m when they bought the Dutch international, currently sidelined by a hamstring injury, to the Vitality Stadium back in June 2017 and there are many who thought they had paid too much for his services.

Fast forward two and a half years and clubs would snap your hand off at double that price for the impressive defender.

Chelsea were aware of his potential when they sold him and inserted a buy-out clause in his deal, but that comes to an end next summer so realistically the Blues will have to move next month for a pre-arranged fee of £40m if they want him back.

According to reports in The Athletic, if another side were to come in for Ake and offer more money, Chelsea would still have first refusal at £40m and they would have to step aside to allow Bournemouth to do a deal with another club.

The Cherries will now be keeping their fingers crossed that Chelsea do not make a move next month and their boss Frank Lampard suggested last week when asked that he was happy with his defence and did not plan on making any additions in January.

Lampard said: “In terms of the back four, the defence that we have I am very happy and again, it wouldn’t be anything I consider until I feel otherwise.”

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe said last week that he would like to keep the Dutch international, who has also been linked with Manchester City, but it was out of his hands:

“It would be obviously my wish to try to hold on to everybody but some of these things are out of our control,” Howe said.

The Cherries now face an anxious wait to see if Ake is still their man at the end of next month.