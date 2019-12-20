Bournemouth v Burnley Team News

Bournemouth

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is sweating over the fitness of Josh King and Andrew Surman ahead of Saturday's Premier League visit of Burnley.

The Cherries ended a five-game losing streak with an impressive 1-0 victory at Chelsea last weekend, but that result came at a cost, as Norway international King was forced off with an ankle injury during the second half.

King had only just returned to action following almost a month on the sidelines with a hamstring problem, but he now faces a race against time to line up at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, as does midfielder Surman, who is struggling with a calf issue.

“We have concerns on a few players and we’ll make some very late calls on them,” Howe told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

“Joshua King went off last week with a twisted ankle so we’ll see how he is, Andrew Surman picked up a calf problem from the game, so we’ll see how he is.”

Bournemouth have had to deal with more than their fair share of injuries of late, with a further nine players currently on the treatment table, with Howe confirming no-one will return this weekend, which means influential forward Callum Wilson and first choice centre-back pairing Nathan Ake and Steve Cook will again miss out.

Burnley also returned to winning ways last weekend, as they beat Newcastle 1-0 at Turf Moor, with the Clarets currently sitting two places and two points above their opponents on Saturday.

Sean Dyche does not have as many injury concerns to contend with as Howe, but he is sweating over the fitness of leading scorer Chris Wood, who missed training earlier in the week with an Achilles problem.

Ben Gibson and Ashley Westwood are also doubtful with respective groin injuries, while the game will come too soon for winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who is set to feature for the Under-23s as he continues his comeback from a hamstring issue.

Defenders Charlie Taylor and Kevin Long are back in training and could play some part on the south coast, with Dyche admitting he is keen to get as many players back as possible ahead of the busy festive period.

“It’s important with this lot of games coming up that we do get as many people as fit as we can,” Dyche told reporters.

“We are getting back there and hopefully everyone will stay fit.”

Saturday’s match will be the seventh Premier League meeting between the two sides, with Burnley having won four of the previous six, while they have taken three points on each of their last two visits to the Vitality.