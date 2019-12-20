Howe weighing up whether to hit January sales

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says the club's crippling injury crisis could force the club to bring in reinforcements in January.

The Cherries head into this weekend’s clash against Burnley with doubts over as many as 11 players, with the club’s fitness issues showing no sign of coming to an end.

The likes of Nathan Ake, Adam Smith, Steve Cook, Harry Wilson, Arnaut Danjuma, Charlie Daniels and Lloyd Kelly have all been ruled out for the remainder of the year, while Callum Wilson is hopeful of returning for Boxing Day.

Joshua King, Andrew Surman and Junior Stanislas could be passed fit to face Burnley on Saturday but, even if the trio do feature, Howe is still down to the bare bones heading into the busiest stage of the season.

The 42-year-old was forced to name Mihai Dobre and Gavin Kilkenny, who have two appearances combined for Bournemouth between them, on the bench at Chelsea last week and it looks like there will be a few more unfamiliar faces among the substitutes this Saturday.

Although the injury absentees didn’t have an adverse effect last weekend as the south coast side beat Chelsea 1-0, Howe feels he may need to add to his squad and is keeping an open mind about potential additions in the January transfer window.

“I think you’ve got to be prepared to change tack very quickly,” he said. “I’ve said before going into windows we probably wouldn’t be looking to do anything and in a couple of weeks it can change very quickly.

“Our priority at the moment is to get injured players back fit.”

Howe went on to add that if he did get the majority of his squad back fit, he could keep his powder dry in January, with the club having spent over £50million on new recruits in the summer.

As well as potentially needing to add to the squad, Bournemouth could have a fight on their hands to retain the services of Nathan Ake, with Chelsea reportedly weighing up trying to re-sign their former player.