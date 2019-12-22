Has the Eddie Howe bubble burst?

Bournemouth

Share







Eddie Howe has been a hero for Bournemouth in the past decade, but it appears he may be running out of ideas.

If 100 Bournemouth fans were asked who their greatest ever servant was then you would imagine most of them would reply ‘Eddie Howe’.

They certainly have good reason – the 42-year-old dragged the club from a near-impossible situation to help them survive relegation from League Two.

The Cherries were deducted 17 points and dropping out of the Football League would almost certainly have crippled the club beyond repair.

Howe then set about implementing a continental, attacking style of football – something which was virtually unheard of in the lower leagues back then.

He secured promotion to League One the season after and did such a good job he was poached by Championship outfit Burnley.

His second spell has been mesmeric – plucky little Bournemouth rose from League One, through the Championship, and are competing in their fifth straight Premier League season.

Callum Wilson, Charlie Daniels, Harry Arter, Steve Cook, Marc Pugh, and Simon Francis – all players who have made a name for themselves because of Howe’s management.

However, this season is probably the first in his second reign where you could start to ask questions of the former defender.

Bournemouth have been on a terrible run of late, losing six of their last seven games, with the 1-0 win against Chelsea last week proving to be a mere flash in the pan.

🗣 Eddie Howe will have his pre-match press conference for our Boxing Day game with Arsenal in the morning. We'll have you covered from approximately 9am. #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/JtHBdHuT1o — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) December 22, 2019

Saturday‘s insipid 1-0 defeat against Burnley broke records for the wrong reasons.

It had just five shots throughout which is the lowest in the Premier League since they started recording that data in the 2003-04 season.

Unsurprisingly, with so few shots at goal, the shots on target were even more limited and the Cherries failed to register an effort at Nick Pope’s goal.

Bournemouth’s progress has slowed in recent seasons – at the end of the 2016-17 campaign they finished ninth, their highest ever finish since being founded a century ago. The next season they dropped to 12th and last year they finished 14th.

Now, they are stuck in the same position, just four points above the relegation zone and look like a team running out of ideas.

Have teams figured them out? Certainly, they don’t possess anywhere near the attacking threat this season as before

Wilson has been bereft of service and confidence and that is reflected in his goals tally of just five.

Ryan Fraser doesn’t look the same player this season, with rumours continuing to circle regarding his future due to his contract being up in the summer and Howe is also struggling to get the balance right in midfield.

Not everything seems rosy on the south coast and for the first time in his Bournemouth career, Howe no longer seems the immovable object he once was.

It would, of course, be knee jerk to suggest his days are numbered, but he needs to find something fast otherwise Bournemouth will be involved in a relegation scrap.