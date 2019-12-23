Howe wants to see Cherries’ attacking intent

Eddie Howe says Bournemouth need to find an attacking "spark" if they are to end their poor run of form against Arsenal on Boxing Day.

The Cherries have lost six of their last seven matches in the Premier League, their latest defeat coming at home to Burnley on Saturday.

Having won away at Chelsea in the outing before the Clarets came to the south coast, there was a belief among the squad that they had turned the corner.

However, an injury-hit Bournemouth side produced an insipid performance against Sean Dyche’s men, failing to register a shot on target as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat.

Another blank last weekend means Bournemouth have only scored once in their last four Premier League matches and Howe wants to see a big improvement in attack when Arsenal visit the Vitality Stadium on Thursday.

“We need to find that attacking spark on Boxing Day,” said Howe at his pre-match press conference. “We have to remember we have to entertain and get the supporters on their feet.

“I think we have the players who can hurt any team in the division when we play well.”

Howe’s hopes of producing an improved showing in front of goal haven’t been helped by the club’s ongoing injury crisis, with nine players missing the loss to Burnley.

The Cherries boss remained tight-lipped when asked about whether any of those absent at the weekend could return against Arsenal, with Ryan Fraser and Harry Wilson among those classed as doubtful for Boxing day.

The only recent good news on the injury front was the return of Callum Wilson at the weekend, the England international coming off the bench against Burnley.

Wilson could be recalled to the starting line-up against Arsenal having come through his outing on Saturday unscathed.

Bournemouth have won just one of their four home Premier League meetings with Arsenal, who will have a new head coach in charge with Mikel Arteta handed the job last Friday.