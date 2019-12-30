Bournemouth ace Cook in defiant mood

Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook is confident the club can move away from the relegation zone in the coming weeks.

The Cherries have endured a miserable spell and have slumped to 16th in the Premier League table as a result.

Eddie Howe’s side have won just two of their last 15 games in the top flight and are now only two points above the drop zone.

They recorded one of their best wins since earning promotion to the Premier League when beating Manchester United 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium on November 2.

Bournemouth then lost five straight league games to Newcastle United, Wolves, Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

Another win at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea helped stop the rot but three games without victory has now caused some Bournemouth fans to panic.

Since their promotion in 2015, Bournemouth have seemed comfortable in the top flight but they look vulnerable after more injury woes.

Simon Francis, Steve Cook and Nathan Ake have all spent time on the sidelines this season and they face West Ham United on New Year’s Day just days after the Hammers reappointed David Moyes.

England international Cook is refusing to give up and claims the togetherness at the club will see them through.

He told the Bournemouth Echo: “We have got to realise we are good enough, believe in ourselves and believe in what we have done in the past.

“We have a great togetherness and we won’t stop fighting. Every game is going to be massive at this stage of the season. We have got to try to go into every game with the mindset that we want to win it and we will try to do that.

“We have got to believe in ourselves, keep fighting, and hopefully the results will come. We know when we are at our best, we can beat any team.”