Howe’s January shopping list for struggling Bournemouth

Bournemouth

Eddie Howe has a crucial January transfer window coming up as he aims to arrest Bournemouth's slump in form and he needs to strengthen all over the pitch.

Defence

Since Bournemouth’s debut Premier League season in 2015/16, it has been clear to see that defence has been the main issue for the club as they have conceded 265 goals in four campaigns.

The Cherries’ goals-against record reads 67-67-61-70 and they are on course for conceding a similar amount of goals in the current campaign, having already allowed 28 strikes past them from 20 matches.

With Netherlands international Nathan Ake not expected back from injury until the end of January at the earliest, and fellow defenders Jack Stacey, Lloyd Kelly, Simon Francis, Charlie Daniels and Adam Smith also on the sidelines, Howe needs to add some defensive reinforcements in January.

One player that has been attracting serious interest ahead of the winter window is Reading captain Liam Moore, who has been a key figure for the Royals since his permanent move from Leicester City in August 2016.

The 26-year-old says he is not reading into rumours linking him with a move away but the lure of playing in England’s top flight could be too hard to turn down if an offer comes in from the Cherries, who will need to spend around £10million to sign the centre-back.

Other potential candidates that Bournemouth may look at are Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall, who has been hugely impressive this season, while left-back Ben Davies has looked good for Preston and could be snapped up.

Midfield

Howe has had injury problems in the midfield department and he currently without the services of David Brooks, who was superb in his debut season last year, and summer arrival Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld.

Right now, there appears to be a lack of creativity in Bournemouth’s side and the English manager needs to bring some spark to his midfield, providing a boost for the second half of the campaign.

Although maybe not the most stylish of players, Stoke City’s Joe Allen is hugely experience, having played for the Potters, Liverpool and Swansea in the Premier League and he would make a great addition to the Cherries’ squad.

The 29-year-old is well-known for his passing ability, a skill that can unlock opposition defences, while he also chips in with goals now and then, having netted three times in the Championship this season.

Wales international Allen, who has a contract until the summer of 2022, would cost around £10-15million to sign but he could be exactly the type of player Howe needs to bring to the south coast.

Attack

Bournemouth have only scored 20 league goals this term, the joint-third lowest in the division, and their profligacy in front of goal is one of the reasons they are languishing down in 16th position, just two points above the relegation zone.

England international Callum Wilson, who scored 14 league goals last season, has only found the back of the net five times this term and he looks to be struggling for confidence in the final third.

Bringing in an experienced forward could really help the Cherries in their quest for survival and they wouldn’t be going wrong if they decided to make an offer for Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud.

The France international looks set to leave Stamford Bridge in January after falling down the pecking order and, with his contract expiring in the summer, he could be available on the cheap for around £5million.

A proven goal scorer, the 33-year-old would relish the new challenge at the Vitality Stadium and his arrival would also take the pressure off the likes of Wilson and Joshua King to provide the goals.