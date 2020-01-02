Howe – Bottom three spot can breed positives

Eddie Howe hopes dropping into the bottom three of the Premier League can help Bournemouth "refocus energies" after a tough run over Christmas.

Howe’s side were second best on New Year’s Day as they lost 4-0 at West Ham, a result that enabled the Hammers to jump out of the relegation places, with the visitors to the London Stadium taking their place.

The absences of Jack Stacey and Joshua King due to hamstring injuries saw them join David Brooks, Lloyd Kelly, Adam Smith, Arnaut Danjuma, Charlie Daniels and Nathan Ake on the sidelines, with the Cherries falling to a third defeat in four matches.

As a result, the pressure is on Howe to turn things around and he is likely to send most of his first-team players away for a break and field a weakened team in Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Luton.

With 19th-placed Watford the visitors to the Vitality Stadium on January 12, Bournemouth need to regroup and ensure they are ready to face the resurgent Hornets in the Premier League.

The boss admits injuries are an issue but is refusing to use that as an excuse, admitting those involved have still been falling short of their objectives.

Securing just one win in 10 meant it was inevitable the Cherries would eventually be dragged into the relegation dogfight and Howe hopes dropping into the bottom three can help give his side extra motivation to sort out their situation.

The 42-year-old said: “It’s the first time we’ve been in the relegation zone for a long time in our Premier League life, so I almost think that’s a good thing for us because that’s going to refocus energies and mindsets because we have to change something.

“Hopefully that’s the change that we need, and then we unite as a club, and then we achieve our objectives together.”