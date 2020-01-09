Cherries urged to turn home form around

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have been urged to turn the Vitality Stadium into a fortress for the remainder of the season in order to keep their Premier League status intact.

Eddie Howe’s Cherries are facing a real fight after dropping into the bottom three following their crushing defeat at the London Stadium to West Ham last time out in the league.

Midfielder Andrew Surman knows they are really up against it and face a crucial period, with four out of their next five games all taking place at home.

That runs starts with a crucial clash on Sunday against fellow strugglers Watford, who are still in the bottom three but have hit a rich vein of form since Nigel Pearson took the helm.

In what looks like a crucial period for the side, they also face both Brighton and Aston Villa at home, with both those clubs also in the relegation mix.

Surman has called on Bournemouth to turn around their form in front of their own fans where they have not been great this term, with just two wins out of ten league games this season.

“We want to make this a fortress again,” Surman told the Daily Echo.

“The manager alluded to it at the end of the game on Saturday (the FA Cup win over Luton) – it was great to see the fans off their feet and clapping and we wanted to give them something. We haven’t given them something for a little while.

Looking forward to Sunday 🙌 Let's continue the positivity ahead of the weekend 💪 pic.twitter.com/1FjmE04qXq — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) January 8, 2020

“Hopefully we can do that in the league now and make this place a fortress really.

“We want to make it somewhere that’s hard to play at, hard to come and get a result, and we need to get back to that.”

Bournemouth also have an FA Cup home clash to come after Arsenal beat Leeds United on Monday night.