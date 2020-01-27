Bournemouth considering late move for Iceland international Eyjolfsson

Bournemouth

Share







Bournemouth are thinking about making a move for Levski Sofia defender Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson ahead of Friday's deadline, reports claim .

Eyjolfsson is understood to be on the radar of several Premier League clubs with Bournemouth the latest to be linked.

The 29-year-old has caught the eye with a string of impressive performances for Levski Sofia in the Bulgarian First League this term.

The Blues sit second as they prepare to return from the winter break with a clash against fourth-placed CSKA Sofia on February 15, however, if reports are to be believed then Eyjolfsson won’t be at the Vivacom Arena.

It’s claimed that Bournemouth are “open to moving” for the central defender after he “caught the eye of a number of English sides”.

Bournemouth are keen to strengthen their defensive options before the transfer window slams shut at 23:00 GMT on Friday.

They are in serious danger of losing their spot in the top flight this term and have the sixth-worst defensive record in the division.

The Cherries have always struggled to keep clean sheets since making their debut in the Premier League in 2015-16 but a lack of goals at the other end is proving worrying this term.

Injuries have wreaked havoc on Eddie Howe’s backline over the course of 2019-20 and defensive cover is unsurprisingly a top priority.

Eyjolfsson would offer plenty of experience after spells with HK, Bochum, Rosenborg, Maccabi Haifa and Levski Sofia, while he has made 14 appearances for Iceland.

The defender, who can also play in midfield, has also spent time in England with West Ham and Cheltenham, although he failed to make a single appearance for the former.

Howe made five signings in the summer, spending in the region of £45million, but he is yet to add further to his squad this month.