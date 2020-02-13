Cherries winger Danjuma eager to make up for lost time

Arnaut Danjuma says he hopes to shake off a troubling ankle problem and play his part in Bournemouth's survival bid.

Signed from Belgian outfit Club Brugge in the summer, for a reported £13.7million, the Dutch international has barely made an impact in his time on the south coast so far.

Injuries have not helped his cause with the 23-year-old playing just nine times in the Premier League since his summer arrival.

Danjuma has failed score in the top flight this season and has not played since they were comfortably beaten by Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium in December.

Now though, the Lagos-born player is confident he has got over the worst of his ankle injury and is hoping to return to action sooner rather than later.

He told the club’s official website: “I’m not quite there yet and can’t give a definite date for my return because we are still discussing it and we need to keep in mind how the rehab goes as well.

“But up to now, it has been great. There have been no issues and everything is moving forward pretty quickly so it shouldn’t take very long.”

Danjuma was one of four permanent first-team arrivals in the summer with none of them making the desired impact.

Midfielder Phil Billing joined from Huddersfield for an undisclosed fee and has started 21 games in the Premier League so far.

Injuries have limited right-back Jack Stacey’s involvement with the ex-Luton man only playing nine times in the league.

And, left-back Lloyd Kelly, who cost £13million from Bristol City, has had a season to forget, making just one appearance for Eddie Howe’s side as he played the full 90 minutes of their 2-0 EFL Cup loss at League One Burton in September.

Bournemouth enter their winter break this weekend following last week’s 2-1 loss away at Sheffield United.

They are next in action on February 22 when they take on Burnley in a huge clash at Turf Moor.